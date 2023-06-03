Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Galapagos from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.37.

Galapagos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $58.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

About Galapagos

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 332,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter valued at about $11,568,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 2,065.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,165,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,109 shares in the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

