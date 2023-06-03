GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised GAP from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.47.

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE:GPS opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GAP will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. GAP’s payout ratio is -374.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $201,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Further Reading

