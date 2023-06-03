Gateway Protocol Price Hits $0.83 (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 51.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00003063 BTC on exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.52 million and approximately $57,684.30 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 0.69779674 USD and is down -25.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $57,278.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

