GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW) vs. TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Critical Comparison

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A N/A TPG N/A 19.21% 7.12%

Dividends

GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 129.4%. TPG pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. TPG pays out -250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 0 0 N/A TPG 0 10 4 0 2.29

TPG has a consensus price target of $34.32, suggesting a potential upside of 26.88%. Given TPG’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TPG is more favorable than GCM Grosvenor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. 78.7% of TPG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and TPG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $440.52 million N/A N/A N/A N/A TPG $2.00 billion 4.18 -$56.24 million ($0.32) -84.53

GCM Grosvenor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TPG.

Summary

TPG beats GCM Grosvenor on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

