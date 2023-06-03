genedrive (LON:GDR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.67

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.67 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21). genedrive shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23), with a volume of 1,628,719 shares traded.

genedrive Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The stock has a market cap of £20.31 million, a P/E ratio of -512.50 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.26.

About genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, which incorporates various user-led improvements to its small, patented gene amplification platform for ease of use in time critical situations, and to simplify workflow, as well as for professional use in emergency healthcare settings.

