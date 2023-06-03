Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Trading 6.8% Higher

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38.
Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.
