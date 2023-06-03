General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 981,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,341 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.36% of General Dynamics worth $243,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 31,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 290,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after buying an additional 23,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 122,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $209.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.02. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

