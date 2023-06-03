General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

General Motors Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:GM opened at $34.28 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.