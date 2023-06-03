Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,399,000 after buying an additional 690,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 407,137 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,523,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 76,743 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 689,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 416,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:GEL opened at $10.01 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $790.60 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

About Genesis Energy

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.