Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 50,588 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $553,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $109.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.87.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

