Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 105,551 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,592,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.14% of eBay worth $479,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in eBay by 21.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in eBay by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in eBay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Insider Activity

eBay Stock Performance

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $44.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.