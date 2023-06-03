Geode Capital Management LLC Has $529.57 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 71,025 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $529,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,536,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $211.19 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

