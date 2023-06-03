Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,092,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,688 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $459,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $99.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.40 and a 200 day moving average of $107.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

