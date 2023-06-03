Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,594,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.29% of Principal Financial Group worth $468,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 3.7 %

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.31.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $69.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

