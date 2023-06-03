Germaine Cota Sells 785 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
BILL Trading Up 3.3 %
BILL stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.94. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $179.85.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. Analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of BILL
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BILL from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on BILL in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.
About BILL
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
See Also
