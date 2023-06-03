Germaine Cota Sells 785 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BILL Trading Up 3.3 %

BILL stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.94. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $179.85.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. Analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in BILL by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of BILL by 227.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BILL from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on BILL in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

