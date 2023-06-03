GICTrade (GICT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9,103.68

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. GICTrade has a total market cap of $94.52 million and approximately $9,103.68 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GICTrade has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003510 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GICTrade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.95148488 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $20,316.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GICTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GICTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.