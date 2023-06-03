Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 37,650 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $59,863.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,466,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,411,582.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of DNA stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.26. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. The company had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.