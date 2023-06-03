Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,327.77

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,327.77 and traded as high as $3,360.00. Givaudan shares last traded at $3,174.88, with a volume of 4 shares.

Givaudan Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,335.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,194.08.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

