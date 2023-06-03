Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

Shares of Globus Maritime stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

