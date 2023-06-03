Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Stake Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,315,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $106,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 23.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investec lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Gold Fields Trading Down 0.4 %

Gold Fields Company Profile

NYSE:GFI opened at $15.72 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.