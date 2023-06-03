Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 2,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Gold Road Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Gold Road Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt comprising Gruyere, Central Bore and Attila projects. The firm operates through Development & Production and Exploration business segments. The Development & Production includes Gruyere joint operation with gold fields, which transitioned from development to production phase during the year.

