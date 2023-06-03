Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 2,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Gold Road Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
Gold Road Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.
About Gold Road Resources
Gold Road Resources Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt comprising Gruyere, Central Bore and Attila projects. The firm operates through Development & Production and Exploration business segments. The Development & Production includes Gruyere joint operation with gold fields, which transitioned from development to production phase during the year.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Road Resources (ELKMF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.