Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,432,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,036 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 22.64% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $2,316,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,939,000 after buying an additional 74,117 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSLC traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.17. 210,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,652. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.84.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

