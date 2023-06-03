Goldplat (LON:GDP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.45

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.45 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.60 ($0.09), with a volume of 251528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.65 ($0.09).
Goldplat Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.50 million, a PE ratio of 372.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Goldplat Company Profile
Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of gold deposits in South Africa and Ghana. Goldplat PLC was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
