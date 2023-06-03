Greggs (LON:GRG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,607.57

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,607.57 ($32.22) and traded as high as GBX 2,707.56 ($33.46). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,686 ($33.19), with a volume of 283,683 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital downgraded Greggs to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.60) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($36.46) price target on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($37.07) to GBX 3,200 ($39.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.89) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,862.50 ($35.37).

Greggs Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,775.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,611.70. The stock has a market cap of £2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,337.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Greggs Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Greggs

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.54) per share. This is an increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Richard Hutton sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,792 ($34.50), for a total transaction of £169,753.60 ($209,779.54). 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Featured Stories

