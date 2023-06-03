GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.17

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $6.05. GSI Technology shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 1,804,997 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $178.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
