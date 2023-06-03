GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.17

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $6.05. GSI Technology shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 1,804,997 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $178.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology

About GSI Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 429,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 75,282.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 29,360 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GSI Technology by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

Featured Stories

