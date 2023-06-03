GSK (LON:GSK) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.72) target price on GSK in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($21.38) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.01) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.92) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.44).
GSK Stock Performance
Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,367.60 ($16.90) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,449.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,436.60. The company has a market cap of £55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,254.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.28. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.18).
GSK Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other GSK news, insider Iain Mackay purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.45) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,690.06). In other news, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.45) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,690.06). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.29) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,306.23). Insiders have bought a total of 2,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,586 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
