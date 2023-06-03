GSK (LON:GSK) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.72) target price on GSK in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($21.38) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.01) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.92) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.44).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,367.60 ($16.90) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,449.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,436.60. The company has a market cap of £55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,254.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.28. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.18).

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. This represents a yield of 0.93%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,137.61%.

In other GSK news, insider Iain Mackay purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.45) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,690.06). In other news, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.45) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,690.06). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.29) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,306.23). Insiders have bought a total of 2,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,586 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.