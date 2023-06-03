Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.81

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.81 and traded as high as C$45.26. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$45.26, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$54.00 price objective on Guardian Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$124.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24.

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

Guardian Capital Group ( TSE:GCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 216.17%. The company had revenue of C$50.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.262151 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.14%.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

