GYG (LON:GYG) Shares Up 20%

Shares of GYG plc (LON:GYG – Get Rating) shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30.30 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.37). 109,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 248,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.31).

GYG Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 30. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42.

GYG Company Profile

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

