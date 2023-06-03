Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated their reiterates rating on shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Hamilton Lane from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Lane

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $7,641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 535,015 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

