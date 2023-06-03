Harrell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,398 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $220,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.29. 2,499,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.02 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.52.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

