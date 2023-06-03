Harrell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,604 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.6% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 46,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $162,524,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Walmart by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,871 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,272,342 shares of company stock worth $2,449,618,643. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Walmart stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,392,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,952. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $401.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

