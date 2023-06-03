Harrell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.6% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Bank of America cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

HD traded up $7.55 on Friday, reaching $295.94. 4,515,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,375,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

