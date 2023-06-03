Harrell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,519,000 after buying an additional 85,337 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,494,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,124,000 after buying an additional 115,545 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Shares of TT traded up $7.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.01. 1,062,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,732. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.64.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

