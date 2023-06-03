Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $843,000 Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

Shares of RJF traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.35. 1,094,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,738. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.04. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

