Harrell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after buying an additional 2,097,453 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,550,548,000 after buying an additional 1,605,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $393.27. The company had a trading volume of 48,273,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,276,984. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $419.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,208 shares of company stock worth $50,178,577 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

