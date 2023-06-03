Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Haverty Furniture Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $433.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Haverty Furniture Companies

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, President Steven G. Burdette sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $128,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at $453,934. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Steven G. Burdette sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $128,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,934. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $135,552.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,479.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,927 shares of company stock valued at $969,582 in the last ninety days. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 369,931 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 310,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,141,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 515.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 97,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc engages in the retail of residential furniture and accessories. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.