HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of HCA Healthcare worth $92,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,038,000 after acquiring an additional 446,839 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 793.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after acquiring an additional 434,996 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 134.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,982,000 after buying an additional 401,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,198,000 after buying an additional 354,202 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $274.26 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $294.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.44.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Argus raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

