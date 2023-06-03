HCR Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $338.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.25. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

