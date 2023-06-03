HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.