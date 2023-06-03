HCR Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,567,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,352,000 after buying an additional 367,640 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 615,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after buying an additional 325,134 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,604,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,946,000 after buying an additional 113,448 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after buying an additional 90,891 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSA opened at $90.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average of $86.14. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $93.06.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.