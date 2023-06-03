HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 630 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $177,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $111.57 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $131.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.62 and a 200 day moving average of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

