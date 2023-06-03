HCR Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $193.67 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.57 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.14 and a 200 day moving average of $211.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $465,459.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,442 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 92 Resources reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.20.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

