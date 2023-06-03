Head-To-Head Comparison: California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) vs. SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB)

California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB – Get Rating) and SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares California Business Bank and SouthState’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SouthState $1.71 billion 3.00 $496.05 million $7.03 9.59

SouthState has higher revenue and earnings than California Business Bank.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A SouthState 28.57% 11.02% 1.24%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares California Business Bank and SouthState’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

California Business Bank has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthState has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of SouthState shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of SouthState shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for California Business Bank and SouthState, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A SouthState 0 1 4 0 2.80

SouthState has a consensus target price of $86.40, indicating a potential upside of 28.15%. Given SouthState’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SouthState is more favorable than California Business Bank.

Summary

SouthState beats California Business Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Business Bank

California Business Bank provides various financial products and services for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company offers various personal and business deposit products; and business and commercial loans comprising SBA, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans. It also provides online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, and other services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About SouthState

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, FL.

