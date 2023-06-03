Head-To-Head Survey: Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) & Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG)

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) and Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nextracker and Applied Energetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextracker $1.90 billion 0.98 $1.14 million N/A N/A Applied Energetics $1.31 million 432.13 -$5.77 million N/A N/A

Nextracker has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Energetics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextracker 0 3 13 0 2.81 Applied Energetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nextracker and Applied Energetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Nextracker currently has a consensus price target of $40.93, indicating a potential upside of 0.40%. Given Nextracker’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nextracker is more favorable than Applied Energetics.

Profitability

This table compares Nextracker and Applied Energetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextracker N/A N/A N/A Applied Energetics -330.29% -222.90% -139.50%

Summary

Nextracker beats Applied Energetics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc. is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc. engages in the business of development and manufacturing advanced high-performance lasers, advanced optical systems, high voltage electronics, and integrated guided energy systems for prospective defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers. The company was founded by Stephen William McCahon and Joseph C. Hayden on June 3, 2002 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

