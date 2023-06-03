Hedera (HBAR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.60 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $13.12 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00053534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00039176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017772 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,599,916,410 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,599,916,409.63308 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05055737 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $16,104,064.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

