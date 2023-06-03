HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Trading Down 1.1%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €70.80 ($76.13) and last traded at €71.10 ($76.45). Approximately 12,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €71.90 ($77.31).

Several analysts have issued reports on HLE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($76.34) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €75.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €77.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

