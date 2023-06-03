Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $69.18

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.18 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 67.31 ($0.83). Henderson Diversified Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 67.60 ($0.84), with a volume of 245,873 shares.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £123.81 million, a P/E ratio of -376.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.87.

Get Henderson Diversified Income Trust alerts:

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,222.22%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.