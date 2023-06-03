Henderson Investment Limited (HDVTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Henderson Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:HDVTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0052 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Henderson Investment’s previous dividend of $0.005171.
Henderson Investment Price Performance
Shares of Henderson Investment stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. Henderson Investment has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.03.
About Henderson Investment
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Henderson Investment (HDVTY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.