Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of HNNAZ stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.24. 467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37.

