Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,946 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $6.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.77. 931,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,913. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.68 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.75.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.